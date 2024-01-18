Pakistan's air force has launched retaliatory air strikes inside Iran allegedly targeting terror positions, an attack that killed at least seven people and further raised tensions between the neighbouring nations.

At least three women and four children were killed in one of the strikes in Sistan-Baluchestan province on Thursday, but none were Iranian nationals, according to the deputy governor of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described their attack as “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes.”

“This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that "a number of terrorists" were killed during the operation.

Earlier, a senior intelligence source told AFP News Agency that Pakistan hit "seven locations" of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terror group.

Pakistani fighters entered Iranian airspace and returned successfully after targeting the BLA hideouts, according to Reuters news agency, citing a Pakistani intelligence source.

Pakistan's strikes follow Iran’s attack on Pakistani soil that killed two children and wounded three others in the southwestern Baluchestan province on Tuesday.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry had denounced the "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty" before recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's envoy — currently in Iran — from returning to the country.

Islamabad also cancelled all meetings with Iran and restricted Iran's ambassador from entering Pakistan.

Iran awaits clarification

State news agency IRNA, citing an official, said authorities had demanded an "immediate explanation" from Islamabad about the "incidents" near the city of Saravan in Sistan-Baluchestan.

State-governed Tasnim news agency reported that Iran has summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires.