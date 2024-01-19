Friday, January 19, 2024

1201 GMT — Ukraine has urged the West to "get serious" about curbing Russia's arms production by shutting loopholes that allow it to keep sourcing key parts.

"The West must get serious about strangling Russia's ability to produce weapons," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a social media post.

"According to some data, up to 95% of the foreign-produced critical components found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries," he added.

"Ukraine would require less assistance and would lose fewer lives if all of the murky schemes and sanction evasion loopholes were thoroughly tracked down and completely closed," Kuleba said.

1531 GMT — Baltic states to build new defences on Russia, Belarus borders

The three Baltic states agreed to build new defences on their borders with Belarus and Russia, given security concerns in the region over Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

"The ministers signed an agreement in Riga, according to which Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will construct anti-mobility defensive installations in the coming years to deter and, if necessary, defend against military threats," the Estonian defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that the installations would be on the borders with Russia and Belarus.

"Russia's war in Ukraine has shown that, in addition to equipment, ammunition, and manpower, physical defensive installations on the border are also needed," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said, quoted in the statement.

1517 GMT — Russia summons French envoy over 'growing' role in Ukraine

Russia summoned France's ambassador in Moscow and issued a formal complaint over his country's alleged "growing involvement" in the conflict in Ukraine.

The move comes just days after Moscow claimed — without providing evidence — that it had killed a group of French mercenaries in a strike on the northeastern town of Kharkiv.

"On 19 January, French Ambassador P. Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and presented with evidence of Paris's growing involvement in the conflict over Ukraine," Russia's foreign ministry announced in a statement.

France's Foreign Ministry denied it had mercenaries in Ukraine, a spokesman dismissing the claim as "another clumsy Russian manipulation".

0950 GMT — Ukraine claims new attack on oil depot in Russia

Ukraine's military intelligence service was behind an attack in the Russian border region of Bryansk that left an oil depot ablaze, a source in the Ukrainian security services has told AFP.

The source confirmed reports in Ukrainian media that the drone attack was part of a special operation, which came one day after Kiev claimed another attack on an oil storage facility in the northern Leningrad region of Russia.

0818 GMT — Belarus considers nuclear deployment for 'strategic deterrence'

The new military doctrine of Belarus considers the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country as a forced measure of strategic deterrence, the TASS news agency reported, citing the Belarusian Defence Ministry.