The United Nations said that thousands of babies had been born in conditions "beyond belief" in Gaza since the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave erupted more than three months ago.

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram, back from a recent visit to Gaza, described mothers bleeding to death and one nurse who had performed emergency caesareans on six dead women.

Nearly 20,000 babies have been born into the war that began after the Hamas attacks inside Israel on October 7, according to UNICEF, the UN children's agency.

"That's a baby born into this horrendous war every 10 minutes," Ingram told reporters in Geneva via videolink from Oman on Friday.

"Becoming a mother should be a time for celebration. In Gaza, it's another child delivered into hell," she said, emphasising a need for urgent international action.

"Seeing newborn babies suffer, while some mothers bleed to death, should keep us all awake at night," she said.

Israel has launched a relentless military assault on Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

During Israel’s offensive, at least 24,762 Palestinians have been killed and 61,504 others injured. The majority of the victims were children and women, according to figures from the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

Ingram described "heartbreaking" meetings with women caught up in the chaos.

'Unimaginable challenges'

One woman, Mashael, was pregnant when her house was hit and her husband buried under the rubble for several days, and her baby stopped moving.

"She says she is sure now, about a month later, that the baby is dead," Ingram said. But, she added: "She is still waiting for medical care."