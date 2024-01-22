WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens arrested in Ecuador after hospital raid
Ecuadoran authorities close hundreds centres, essentially gang-run clandestine hospitals that officials say do not have proper facilities for patient care.
Dozens arrested in Ecuador after hospital raid
Police keep watch over arrested men who attempted to take over a hospital in Guayas, Ecuador, on January 21, 2023. / Photo: AFP
January 22, 2024

Police in violence-plagued Ecuador arrested 68 people Sunday who had attempted to take over a hospital in the country's southwest in the midst of a "war" between drug gangs and the security forces.

"We neutralised alleged terrorists who were trying to take over the facilities of a hospital in Yaguachi, Guayas," police announced on X, the former Twitter.

Those detained were believed to be trying to rescue a colleague who was admitted to the hospital with injuries hours earlier, it added.

Firearms and drugs were seized.

Police said they also raided a "rehabilitation centre" that housed a gang command centre and brothel, and where several alleged gang members were hiding.

Drugs shipped to US and Europe

Ecuadoran authorities have recently closed hundreds such centres, essentially gang-run clandestine hospitals that officials say do not have proper facilities for patient care.

Once considered a bastion of peace in Latin America, Ecuador has been plunged into crisis after years of expansion by transnational cartels that use its ports to ship drugs to the United States and Europe.

After a recent spate of violence sparked by the prison escape of Adolfo Macias, a drug kingpin known as "Fito," President Daniel Noboa imposed a state of emergency and declared the country in a "war" against gangs.

Recommended
RelatedDozens of prisoners remain at large as crisis deepens in Ecuador

Drug cartels reacted swiftly, threatening to execute civilians and security forces and taking hostage dozens of police and prison officials, since released.

There are some 20 criminal groups in the country of 17 million people, with membership thought to exceed 20,000.

On Wednesday, a prosecutor who had been investigating an attack by an armed gang on a television station mid-broadcast, was shot dead in the port city of Guayaquil.

Media rep orts on Sunday said the slain prosecutor, Cesar Suarez, had also been looking into fugitive Fito's family members, who on Friday were detained in Argentina and sent back home.

Highlighting the extent of the drug trade in the region, authorities in both Colombia and Ecuador announced over the weekend that they had intercepted two semi-submersible vessels loaded with tons of drugs in their respective Pacific waters.

Three people on each vessel were arrested.

RelatedWho is Ecuador's ‘most dangerous gang leader?’
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit