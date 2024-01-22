Two US Navy SEALs who went missing during an operation to seize Iranian weapons bound for Yemen's Houthi group have been declared dead after a 10-day search failed to locate them, the US military said.

"We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing US Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased," Central Command CENTCOM said in a statement on Sunday.

"The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons... concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations," the statement said.

CENTCOM described the capture of the missile components as "the first seizure of lethal, Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons... to the Houthis since the beginning of Houthi attacks against merchant ships in November 2023."