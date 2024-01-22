With Israel's war in Gaza now in its fourth month, concerns are mounting over the environmental consequences, particularly the carbon emissions, generated by the ongoing hostilities.

A recent study published on the Social Science Research Network, "Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the Israel-Gaza Conflict," reveals that estimated emissions from the first two months of the war were greater than the annual emissions of 20 individual countries and territories.

The data, exclusively shared by the British daily The Guardian, also reveals that during the first two months of the war, total emissions from the conflict amounted to 281,315 tons of carbon dioxide.

This includes the combined emissions of bombs, rockets, and artillery, as well as munitions shipments delivered by cargo jet.

According to the study, greenhouse gas emissions from the first 60 days of the war are "roughly the equivalent of 75 coal-fired power plants operating for a year."

Emissions from Gaza's reconstruction

The reconstruction of Gaza also emerges as a significant source of future emissions. According to the study, "the carbon costs of reconstructing Gaza are enormous. Rebuilding Gaza will entail a total annual emissions figure higher then over 130 countries, putting them on par with that of New Zealand."

Commenting on the emissions projected from the reconstruction of the besieged enclave, Lennard de Klerk, the lead author of the Initiative on GHG Accounting of War, a group of experts studying the climate impact of the Ukraine war, told Anadolu that the war in Gaza has led to the substantial destruction of buildings including residential, commercial buildings, and public structures, which all have to be rebuilt.

"If we get to zoom into Gaza, that is where I expect that the biggest impact is in the future reconstruction of what has been destroyed," he said in a video interview.

According to de Klerk, rebuilding means an "awful lot of cement and steel," two building materials that are highly carbon intensive to produce.

In Gaza City, about 80 percent of buildings have been either damaged or completely destroyed, he added, citing reports.

Comparing Gaza war to Ukraine

De Klerk, who spearheaded a study on carbon footprints and military emissions during Russia's war on Ukraine, pointed out the similarities and differences between the two conflicts.

He said that while raw data on the destruction and carbon emissions in Gaza is very difficult to acquire, the numbers are "significant." However, compared to Ukraine, the figure is smaller.

In terms of surface area, the Gaza war is smaller in scale than the conflict in Ukraine, which is spread over a much wider territory with a longer front line, he said.

“The Gaza Strip itself is much smaller, although the intensity of destruction is much bigger” compared to Ukraine, he explained.

De Klerk's own rough estimate for the CO2 emissions from the first six weeks of rebuilding is 5.8 million tons, and "most of the destruction happened in the early phase of the war."

He estimated that the figure for emissions to arise from reconstruction could reach nearly 10 million tons.

De Klerk's findings for the first 18 months of the Ukraine war are of emissions equivalent to 150 million tons of carbon dioxide, which Belgium emits on an annual basis.

He said the war in Ukraine was mainly fought as a ground war.