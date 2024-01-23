Turkish parliament has approved bill regarding Sweden's accession protocol to NATO.

At the parliament's voting on Tuesday, the proposal was enacted into law with the approval of 287 out of 346 participating members, receiving 55 votes against and four abstentions.

After Türkiye's ratification, Hungary became the only member of NATO that has not yet approved Sweden's bid to join the alliance.

In October 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament.