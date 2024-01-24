The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry State Polyphonic Choir has been bringing together conductors, conductor candidates, and music teachers from Europe for theoretical and practical training in the eighth edition of the international Walter Strauss Masterclass.

The training will be held at the CSO Historical Hall in the capital Ankara this year, with the participation of Swedish conductor Gary Graden.

The masterclass has been dedicated to the late conductor Walter Strauss of the State Polyphonic Choir.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Choir Director Burak Onur Erdem pointed out that the training has gained global recognition. "The Walter Strauss Masterclass has become one of the four mastery classes recommended by the European Choir Federation," Erdem said.

He said that they received many applications from Europe, emphasising the importance of conductors working with a professional choir. "For a week, conductor candidates, music teachers, and conductors come here to improve themselves.

"This year, four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye are working with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants. Our participants are working on Mozart's Requiem," Erdem added.