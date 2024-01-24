TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
The State Polyphonic Choir of Türkiye hosts international conductors
Four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye will work on Mozart's Requiem with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants, the choir director says, as the Turkish capital holds an international Walter Strauss Masterclass this year.
The State Polyphonic Choir of Türkiye hosts international conductors
The State Polyphonic Choir, which held its first concert in 1989 under the direction of Ahmed Adnan Saygun, has given over a thousand concerts in many cities across Türkiye. /Photo: AA / Others
January 24, 2024

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry State Polyphonic Choir has been bringing together conductors, conductor candidates, and music teachers from Europe for theoretical and practical training in the eighth edition of the international Walter Strauss Masterclass.

The training will be held at the CSO Historical Hall in the capital Ankara this year, with the participation of Swedish conductor Gary Graden.  

The masterclass has been dedicated to the late conductor Walter Strauss of the State Polyphonic Choir.  

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Choir Director Burak Onur Erdem pointed out that the training has gained global recognition. "The Walter Strauss Masterclass has become one of the four mastery classes recommended by the European Choir Federation," Erdem said.

He said that they received many applications from Europe, emphasising the importance of conductors working with a professional choir.  "For a week, conductor candidates, music teachers, and conductors come here to improve themselves.

"This year, four conductors from abroad and two from Türkiye are working with the State Polyphonic Choir as participants. Our participants are working on Mozart's Requiem," Erdem added.  

Recommended

Underlining that they provide international certification to conductors after the training, Erdem said, "The European Choir Federation highlights the choir conducting training in the Netherlands, Sweden, and Türkiye, recommending it to conductors and aspiring conductors. Ankara has become one of the cities to visit for learning conducting."  

He stated that they meticulously select the participants with an artistic committee, and this year, they invited participant conductors from Germany, Latvia, Russia, and Ukraine.

Finding his work with the choir gratifying, Graden said, "It is crucial for the State Polyphonic Choir to provide conducting training. They are doing a valuable work.”

Since 2017, the choir has continued its work under the direction of Erdem.

Among its notable performances are the world premiere of Harbison's work dedicated to Pope John Paul II in the Vatican, Mahler's 2nd Symphony in Berlin, Britten's War Requiem, and Verdi's Requiem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan