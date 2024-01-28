Two unidentified armed men opened fire on people during Sunday services at a church in Istanbul's Sariyer district, killing one, officials have confirmed.

Condemning the “heinous attack,” Istanbul Governor Davut Gul told reporters that the victim of Sunday’s attack was 52 years old and that no one was injured.

During Sunday services at Santa Maria Church in the Buyukdere neighbourhood, two armed assailants opened fire on attendees at around 11:40 AM local Istanbul time, killing one person, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Sunday.

“A large-scale investigation” is under way to catch the suspects, Yerlikaya stated on X, adding: “We strongly condemn this heinous attack.”

Following a swift operation carried out by Turkish police, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X at 22:49 PM local Istanbul time that two suspects believed to be responsible for the killing of Tuncer Cihan during Sunday Mass at Sariyer's Santa Maria Church have been apprehended.

A large-scale investigation

After visiting the church later in the day, Yerlikaya told reporters that police were working hard to investigate the incident.

Explaining that there are many places of worship in Istanbul, and that worship is carried out freely in each of them in a peaceful and safe environment, Yerlikaya said all of Türkiye’s faith communities appreciate this secure environment.

"Those who try to disrupt the unity and solidarity of our nation will never succeed. I want to especially underline this,” he said

The reasons for the attack are still unknown.

After the armed attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Sariyer District Governor, Omer Kalayli, Santa Maria Italian Church Priest, Anton Bulai, and Consul General of Poland in Istanbul, Witold Lesniak.

Turkish President also conveyed his condolences and well-wishes to the community of the church in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident.

He assured the Sarıyer district governor, the church priest, and the Polish consul general that all necessary steps were being taken to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the attack swiftly.