Norway, Ireland support UNRWA in defiance of other western donors
"We need to distinguish between what individuals may have done and what UNRWA stands for," Norway says.
Norway says UNRWA is the "most important humanitarian organisation" in the besieged Palestinian enclave. / Photo: AFP
January 28, 2024

Norway has welcomed the UN agency for Palestinian refugees' investigation into the alleged involvement of some of its staffers in the October 7 attacks on Israel, saying the country will continue to support Palestinians through the agency.

"Norway continues our support for the Palestinian people through UNRWA. International support for Palestine is needed now more than ever, " Norway's Representative Office to Palestine said on X, referring to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

Calling the situation in Gaza "catastrophic," it said the UN agency is the "most important humanitarian organisation" in the besieged enclave.

Following the Israeli accusation that some of the agency's staffers were involved in the October 7 attacks, the US, the UK, Italy, Australia, Canada, Finland and the Netherlands all decided to suspend funding to the agency.

"We need to distinguish between what individuals may have done and what UNRWA stands for," Norway said.

It added the organisation's tens of thousands of employees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and the region play a "crucial role" in distributing aid, saving lives and safeguarding basic needs and rights.

Ireland: 'No plans to suspend funding'

Ireland has also voiced support for the UN agency as it investigates allegations of involvement by some of its staffers in the October 7 attacks but said it will not pause funding for the agency's work in Gaza.

"Full confidence in @UNLazzarini's (agency head Philippe Lazzarini) decision to immediately suspend @UNRWA staff suspected of participation in the heinous attacks of October 7, to investigate thoroughly and show zero tolerance on terror," Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin wrote on X.

He said that the UN agency for Palestinian refugees provided life-saving assistance to 2.3 million people and at incredible personal cost with over 100 staff killed in the last four months.

"Ireland has no plans to suspend funding for UNRWA's vital Gaza work," underlined Martin.

He added that Ireland provided the UNRWA $19.5M in 2023 and will continue its support in 2024.

