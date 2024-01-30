Israeli soldiers disguised themselves as doctors, nurses and civilians raided a hospital in Jenin City, north of the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinians, including two brothers, with gun silencers.

Ten personnel of Israeli special forces dressed as doctors and nurses, as well as ordinary civilians brandishing automatic guns, raided the Ibn Sina Hospital and used silencers to kill three young people, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the hospital.

The three slain Palestinians are identified as Mohammad and Basil Al Ghazzawi, and Mohammad Jalamna, with 25-year-old Basil receiving medical treatment in the hospital when Israeli soldiers attacked, the news agency said.

In a viral video posted on the social media platform X, Israeli soldiers are seen brandishing guns and terrorising staff and patients inside the hospital. One of the soldiers, dressed entirely in black, can be seen forcing a Palestinian to drop to his knees with his hands raised.

Panic was visible among those inside the hospital when Israeli soldiers entered with guns in their hands and appeared to be screaming at the patients.