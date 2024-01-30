WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ben-Gvir threatens to dismantle Israeli govt over any 'reckless' Hamas deal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's current coalition has 64 lawmakers and needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to pass any deal, making decisions by Gvir's 14 lawmakers very valuable.
Ben-Gvir threatens to dismantle Israeli govt over any 'reckless' Hamas deal
A reckless deal is equal to the dismantlement of the [Israeli] government," Ben-Gvir wrote on his X account./ Photo: Reuters Archive
January 30, 2024

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to bring down the government if a "reckless" deal is reached with the Hamas group.

"A reckless deal is equal to the dismantlement of the [Israeli] government," Ben-Gvir wrote on his X account.

The current coalition government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has 64 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset (Israel’s parliament).

It needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to pass any deal in the Knesset.

Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power Party has 14 lawmakers in the Knesset, meaning he could easily topple the government.

Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich oppose any ceasefire deal with Hamas.

RelatedIsraeli settlers blame far-right Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem attack

'Eventual deal'

Recommended

The White House said Monday that negotiators seeking to broker a deal for the release of additional hostages held by Hamas have developed a “framework” that could lead to an eventual deal.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the proposal includes the release of 35 Israeli hostages in return for a 6-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of thousands of Palestinian detainees.

On Tuesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh confirmed that his group is studying a proposal for a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza on October 7, in response to an attack by the resistance group Hamas, killing at least 26,751 Palestinians and injuring 65,636 since then.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties