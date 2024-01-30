WORLD
2 MIN READ
Collision of bus and truck in Mexico leaves 19 dead
Double-decker bus and truck — carrying nearly 50 people — collide head-on before catching fire on highway in northwestern Sinaloa state, officials say.
Collision of bus and truck in Mexico leaves 19 dead
A firefighter and forensic experts work near a charred vehicle following a highway collision between a truck and a bus filled with passengers, in Elota, Sinaloa / Photo: Reuters
January 30, 2024

A fiery collision between a double-decker bus and a truck has left 19 people dead and 22 injured in northwestern Mexico, authorities said.

"Nineteen lifeless bodies have been counted," Sara Quinonez, attorney general of Sinaloa state, said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday, adding that it would take time to identify the remains.

Circulation on the highway was closed due to the accident, according to the local news outlet N+ report.

Images of the aftermath of the accident showed the charred vehicles still burning, with flames and smoke billowing out, as emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Officials were seen inspecting the charred wreckage of the passenger bus, which had been travelling from the city of Guadalajara in the western state of Jalisco to Los Mochis in Sinaloa.

The truck and the bus — carrying nearly 50 people — collided head-on before catching fire, Roy Navarrete, director of civil protection in Sinaloa, said at a press conference.

Recommended
RelatedMexico bus crash leaves 18 US-bound refugees dead

Deadly accidents

Deadly road accidents are common in Mexico, often due to high speeds, poor vehicle conditions or driver fatigue.

Crashes involving freight trucks have also increased on the country's highways.

In one of the worst accidents in recent years, at least 29 people were killed in July 2023 when a passenger bus careened off a mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among migrants making the dangerous journey overland to the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties