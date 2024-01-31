The number of people uprooted by the war between rival generals in Sudan is around eight million, the United Nations has said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who is visiting Ethiopia, rallied international donors to open their wallets to fight the crisis, describing the situation as "serious" on Wednesday.

"The conflict has increased in intensity and in impact on civilians," Grandi told the press in Addis Ababa.

"Since April 2023, so less than a year ago, eight million people have been displaced from their homes in Sudan," he said, adding that more than 1.5 million had fled to six neighbouring countries.

Grandi, who was later to visit Sudan, called on donors to boost support for the influx of refugees, warning that only 40 percent of funding had been provided.

"This is not acceptable," he said. "I understand that there are more crises that are more visible. But it does not mean that this is not urgent."

"I heard stories of heartbreaking loss of family, friends, homes and livelihoods," UNHCR quoted him as saying.

War crimes