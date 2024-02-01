TÜRKİYE
Türkiye dismantles hundreds of organised crime groups in a year
Turkish security forces busted a total of 420 organised crime gangs last year, with 11 of whom were international, 14 were national, 56 were regional, and 339 were local, the country's interior minister says.
The minister emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to cleansing Türkiye from both national and international organised crime groups.  /Photo: AA Archive / Others
February 1, 2024

Türkiye dismantled 420 criminal gangs last year as part of Operation Cage, targeting organised crime groups, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

"Between January 1 and December 31, 2023, a total of 420 organised crime gangs were dismantled in operations, with 11 classified as international, 14 as national, 56 as regional, and 339 as local, " he wrote on Thursday on X.

He also emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to cleansing Türkiye from both national and international organised crime groups and drug traffickers, regardless of their scale or level of notoriety.

Of the disbanded criminal organisations, 142 were identified as sophisticated armed criminal groups, including 6 international, 2 national, 13 regional, and 121 local.

Yerlikaya said that among these, 270 were involved in organised crime, 128 in narcotics, and 22 in cybercrime.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
