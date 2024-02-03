Actor Milos Bikovic has been dropped from the cast of the popular TV series "The White Lotus," an HBO spokesperson said after the Serbian native's ties to Russia drew a sharp rebuke from Ukraine.

An HBO spokesperson said on Saturday only that "we have decided to part ways with Milos Bikovic and the role will be recast."

Bikovic, who was cast for the third season of the award-winning dark comedy just weeks ago, protested against the network's decision as "the triumph of absurdity and the defeat of art."

Bikovic said on Saturday on X that he does not support any wars, pointing to his experience growing up during the conflicts in the former Yugoslavia.

"I grew up in a war-torn country. At the age of 11, I endured days and nights in shelters while my homeland and my hometown were bombed. I could never wish such a devastation on anyone," he said.

Bikovic said he wished for all active conflicts everywhere "to stop and for the principles of love to prevail."

'Russia is my homeland'