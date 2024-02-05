US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Saudi Arabia for another Middle East crisis tour, hoping to secure a truce between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

On his fifth trip to the region since October 7, Blinken landed in Riyadh on Monday and was later expected to visit Israel and mediators Egypt and Qatar.

Ahead of the trip, he stressed the need for "urgently addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza", after aid groups have repeatedly sounded the alarm over the devastating impact nearly four months of Israeli attacks have had on the besieged enclave.

"The situation is indescribable," said Said Hamouda, a Palestinian who fled his home to the southern Gaza city of Rafah on the border with Egypt.

Dubbed a "pressure cooker of despair" by the United Nations, Rafah now hosts more than half of Gaza's population, displaced due to Israel's assault.

Diplomatic push

Blinken is expected to discuss a truce framework not yet signed off on by either Hamas or Israel.