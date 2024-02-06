Russia accused US President Joe Biden of carrying out strikes in Iraq and Syria to boost his image as the presidential election campaign "is heating up" - not in retaliation for a deadly attack on US soldiers.

US began the airstrikes on Friday against dozens of targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and allied groups after three US soldiers were killed in Jordan in an attack that Washington blames on Iranian-backed groups.

On Monday Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, at a meeting of the Security Council on the strikes which was requested by Moscow, said there was no justification for the US action.

"We see in these 'flex their muscles' attempts, first of all, a desire to influence the domestic political landscape in America, a desire to somehow correct the disastrous image of the current American administration on the international arena as the presidential election campaign is heating up," he said.

Biden trailing behind Trump

Biden faces significant challenges as he prepares for re-election, according to a recent NBC News poll. The poll shows Biden trailing behind Donald Trump in key policy areas like the economy and immigration, and Trump also leads in terms of perceived competence and effectiveness.

Biden's approval rating has dropped to its lowest point, and his handling of the Gaza War is also criticised by voters.