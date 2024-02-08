Thursday, February 8, 2024

1900 GMT — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the worsening situation in Gaza and reiterated his demand for a ceasefire.

"It is time to have a humanitarian ceasefire before a gigantic tragedy develops in Gaza, if we have the same kind of intensity of military operations in Gaza that we have seen in Khan Younis and in other parts of Gaza territory, I mean, the same in Rafah," Guterres said at a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

Guterres said he is worried about reports that the Israeli military intends to focus on Rafah.

"Half of Gaza’s population is now crammed into Rafah. They have nowhere to go," he said.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that the army's next target in Gaza will be Rafah and claimed it is the last remaining stronghold of the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Guterres stressed that in Gaza, the situation "just keeps getting worse."

1917 GMT — At least 300,000 at risk from lack of food in north, central Gaza: UN

Hundreds of thousands of people's lives are at risk in north and central Gaza because of a lack of food, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said the last time the agency was allowed to deliver supplies to the area was more than two weeks ago on January 23.

"Since the beginning of the year, half of our aid mission request s to the north were denied," Lazzarini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"The @UN has identified deep pockets of starvation and hunger in northern #Gaza where people are believed to be on the verge of famine.

"At least 300,000 people living in the area depend on our assistance for their survival."

1911 GMT — UN chief warns Palestinian aid agency cannot be replaced

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that his organisation's Palestinian refugee agency cannot be replaced, even as it faces criticism after 12 staffers were implicated in Hamas's attack on Israel.

"No other organisation has a meaningful presence inside Gaza -- and nothing compared with this situation. So there is no other organization that would be able now to replace" it, Guterres told a media briefing.

Guterres pointed to the cost effectiveness of UNRWA as he defended why it was the best-placed organisation to continue to deliver aid to Gaza.

1841 GMT — Nicaragua asks to join Gaza case against Israel: UN court

Nicaragua has asked to formally join South Africa's genocide case against Israel, the UN's top court said, with Managua claiming it had "interests of a legal nature" in the highly contested hearings.

Managua filed its own application on January 23, which the Hague-based ICJ confirmed.

"In its application for permission to intervene, Nicaragua states that it 'has interests of a legal nature that stem from the rights and obligations imposed by the Genocide Convention on all State Parties," the ICJ said.

1830 GMT — US warns Israel that Rafah assault risks 'disaster'

The United States warned Israel that staging a military push into the southern Gaza city of Rafah without proper planning would run the risk of becoming a "disaster."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he ordered troops to "prepare to operate" in Rafah, and air strikes have been stepped up.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said Washington had "yet to see any evidence of serious planning for such an operation," adding: "To conduct such an operation right now with no planning and little thought in an area" where one million people are sheltering "would be a disaster."

1320 GMT — Israeli strike hits medics evacuating injured people in Gaza

A paramedic was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli air strike as they evacuated injured Palestinians in Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRSC) said.

“Israeli forces deliberately targeted the Red Crescent team as they were carrying out a coordinated humanitarian mission to evacuate injured people in Gaza,” it added in a statement.

Thursday’s fatality brought to 12 the number of PRSC medics killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

1304 GMT — Blinken seeks to advance Gaza ceasefire, hostage swap with Israeli leaders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has sought to advance a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas during two separate meetings with Israeli leaders.

Blinken held talks with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz.

Lapid said his meeting with the top US diplomat took up the issue of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and measures to end funding for the Palestinian group.

"The whole Israeli society is determined to bring back the hostages and to eradicate Hamas. Those are not conflicting goals and we will not give up either," Lapid wrote on X. The former premier said the discussions also dwelt on the need for a political settlement to the tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Blinken’s talks with Gantz, a former defence minister, also took up efforts to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Gantz said he spoke to Blinken about bringing in an "international actor" that can deliver aid into Gaza away without diversion to Hamas.

1251 GMT — Norway transfers $26M to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Norway announced that it has sent $26 million in aid to the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees or UNRWA, after some countries decided to stop their support temporarily.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on X, “Today, Norway transfers $26 million to UNRWA, the UN Agency that supports Palestinian refugees.”

“UNRWA is the backbone of humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Its services are critical for millions of people in extreme need,” he added.

1146 GMT — Another journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, tally rises to 124

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, taking the tally to 124 since Oct. 7, according to the government media office.

Nafez Abdel Jawad, a reporter for the official Palestine Television station, was killed in central Gaza, the media office said in a statement.

Around 10 Palestinian journalists have also been arrested by Israeli forces in Gaza, according to an earlier statement by the office.

1111 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 27,840

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza has jumped to 27,840 since October 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement said that 67,317 other people have also been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

"Israeli attacks left 130 people dead and 170 others injured in the last 24 hours," the statement said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

1001 GMT — Iran-aligned groups launch drone attack on US base in Syria

A US military base came under a drone attack by Iran-aligned groups in Deirez Zor province in eastern Syria, according to local sources.

Multiple kamikaze drones were fired at the military base at Al Omar oilfield, where US forces are stationed, by Iranian-aligned groups stationed on the western bank of the Euphrates River, the sources said.

No information was yet available about casualties and the US has yet to comment.

0928 GMT — Fighting in Rafah will worsen humanitarian plight – UN

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths has voiced concern over further fighting in southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying it risks claiming more lives and exacerbating humanitarian needs.

"With the Gaza hostilities entering their fifth month, hope is dwindling for the millions of people affected and the humanitarians striv ing to assist them," Martin Griffiths, the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said in a statement.