The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has warned the international community about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, saying hunger has reached "beyond catastrophic" proportions.

The inadequate humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza and the collapse of the health system are exacerbating the people's hunger level, IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa told Anadolu Agency, referring to the Israeli army siege of the enclave amid continuous bombardments.

“There is some aid and some trucks of aid entering Gaza. Now is a question. Is this enough? Is not. The numbers of trucks or should be way more," he insisted.

However, there is a problem with safe access throughout Gaza, Longa said, expressing his concern that " I think that the situation humanitarian situation in Gaza is beyond the catastrophic."

To meet the people of Gaza's humanitarian needs in a proper and dignified manner, much more humanitarian aid is required. But first, the safety and safe access to deliver the humanitarian aid” must be ensured, he suggested.

Humanitarian aid has been delivered with the agreement of warring parties, as well as the support of regional and international stakeholders, he said, emphasising: "Of course, we will need more and more diplomatic efforts. But I will say that first and foremost, fighting needs to stop to create safe humanitarian spaces in an environment where we can reach the entire Gaza."

For example, the north of Gaza, where thousands of people continue to flee, is nearly inaccessible, he said, warning that “the health care situation is extremely concerning."

'Critical state'

The IFRC is doing its best in the field in collaboration with the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescents, he said, adding that the organisation’s concerns have already been communicated to them in bilateral discussions.