North Korea's Kim says will wipe out enemies if they use force
"If enemies try to use force against our country, we will make the bold decision to change history and not hesitate to use all our superpower to wipe them out," KCNA quotes the North Korean leader as saying amidst fears of deepening conflict.
Kim made the comments during a visit to the Defence Ministry on Thursday, rallying soldiers to uphold the ideology of the ruling Workers' Party and defend the country with their lives, KCNA news agency reported. / Photo: KCNA via Reuters
February 8, 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country would not hesitate to use all of its military power to wipe out enemies if any of them used force against it as he marked the anniversary of the founding of its military, state media reported.

"If enemies try to use force against our country, we will make the bold decision to change history and not hesitate to use all our superpower to wipe them out," KCNA quoted him as saying.

Kim repeated his vow to never hold dialogue or negotiations with South Korea, which he said was his country's "enemy No. 1," and said the policy of powerful military readiness was the only way to ensure peace and security for North Korea, KCNA said.

Kim declared at a major meeting of the ruling party at the end of 2023 that peaceful reunification is impossible and his country was making a policy change in how it deals with the South, in a major shift redefining its ties with Seoul.

The KCNA report said Kim made the visit to the Defence Ministry with his "respected daughter," indicating he was accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, who is expected by analysts to play a possible future role in the country's leadership.

North Korea marked the foundation of its military on February 8, and last year, it held a large military parade at midnight showcasing its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Kim's remarks came after the North Korean parliament voted to abolish laws on economic cooperation with the South.

The parliament also unanimously approved a plan to abolish a special law on the operation of the Mount Kumgang tourism project, once a prominent symbol of inter-Korean cooperation.

