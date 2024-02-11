WORLD
2 MIN READ
Don't Burn, Read: Muslims distribute copies of Quran with Dutch translation
The aim of the event is to convey to the people why Islam and the Quran are sacred for Muslims.
"Let the Quran and all sacred texts not be burned, but read." / Photo: AA Archive
February 11, 2024

Copies of the Quran with Dutch translation were distributed in the Netherlands as part of the "Don't Burn, Read" event, after last month’s attack on the Muslim holy book by the leader of the racist and far-right Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West (PEGIDA) movement.

Galip Aydemir, president of the Arnhem Türkiyem Mosque Foundation affiliated with the Dutch Diyanet Foundation, told Anadolu that they aim to convey to the people why Islam and the Quran are sacred for Muslims.

He expressed a desire for unity and solidarity among the people of Arnhem, saying: "Let the Quran and all sacred texts not be burned, but read."

John Maters, a Dutch attendee who received a copy of the Quran, appreciated the event and criticised last month's provocative actions by Wagensveld.

"When you think about the provocative action carried out last month, you turn people into enemies against each other. I don't think you have to be religious to understand that this doesn't make any sense," he added.

SOURCE:AA
