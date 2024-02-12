Hamas warned Israel that a ground offensive in Rafah, crowded with displaced Palestinians, would imperil future hostage releases.

Foreign governments, including Israel's key ally the United States, and aid groups have voiced deep concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to extend assaults into the far-southern Gaza city.

"Any attack by the occupation army on the city of Rafah would torpedo the exchange negotiations," a Hamas leader told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Netanyahu has told troops to prepare to enter the city which now hosts more than half of Gaza's total population, spurring concern about the impact on displaced Palestinian civilians.

Biden spoke to Netanyahu on the phone Sunday and told him the Gaza advance should not go ahead in the absence of a "credible" plan to ensure "the safety" of people sheltering there, the White House said.

About 1.4 million Palestinians have crowded into Rafah, with many living in tents while food, water and medicine are becoming increasingly scarce.

Netanyahu had told US broadcaster ABC News the Rafah offensive would go ahead until Hamas is eliminated, claiming he would provide "safe passage" to civilians wishing to leave.

When pressed about where they could go, Netanyahu said: "You know, the areas that we've cleared north of Rafah, plenty of areas there. But, we are working out a detailed plan."

'Targeted raids'

Mediators held new talks in Cairo for a pause in the fighting and the release of some of the 132 captives Israel says are still in Gaza, including 29 thought to be dead.