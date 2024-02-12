Cote d'Ivoire won the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final.

Nigeria’s skipper William Troost-Ekong gave his team the lead on Sunday with a well-executed header seven minutes before halftime at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Nigerian goalie Stanley Nwabali and Cote d'Ivoire captain Serge Aurier were both shown yellow cards in the 53rd minute after an argument.

Nwabali made several critical saves to prevent Cote d'Ivoire from equalizing. But despite his best efforts, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie's bouncing header from the center of the box following a corner equalised the score in the 62nd minute.