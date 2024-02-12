The Palestinian presidency has slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about a safe corridor for citizens in Rafah, calling them a "deception to the world" 'aimed at endorsing forced displacement outside of Gaza.

The US should not adhere to Israeli policy, especially as the region has reached a crossroads, and the continuous war against the Palestinian people will expand the confrontation regionally," Palestine's news agency Wafa quotes Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh as saying on Monday.

"The massacres inflicted on our people in Gaza must be stopped, especially if the occupying army launches a ground attack on the densely populated city of Rafah," he added.

Abu Rudeineh emphasised that the Israeli prime minister's talk of a safe corridor for citizens is "pure deception" because there is no longer a safe place in Gaza.

'New Nakba'