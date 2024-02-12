On Wednesday, Indonesians will head to the polls to vote in a new president.

After 10 years at the helm, current President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is term-limited and thus unable to run a third time.

This is an election that is dominated by young voters, who comprise about 55 percent of a massive electorate of nearly 205 million people.

Some 66.82 million voters hail from the millennial generation and 46.8 million voters are even younger, from GenZ. Many have never experienced the authoritarian period under President Suharto (1967-1998).

The top three presidential candidates and their running mates are: Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar; Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka; and Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD.

The campaign season has been marked by many plot twists and political manoeuvrings, especially by Widodo. This has raised the stakes of the election significantly, turning a simple succession question into a dilemma involving dynastic politics and more authoritarian leadership in Indonesia. And with it, the decline and perhaps even fall of Indonesian democracy.

A year ago today, nobodyexpected Prabowo Subianto to be a frontrunner. Today, however, based on the latest surveys by two credible and highly respected polling institutions, he will win the election in the first round of voting (a second round is held if candidates don't receive more than 50 percent of the vote).

Subianto, a former general during the authoritarian regime of Suharto – and also his former son-in-law - is a twice-failed presidential candidate and the current defence minister. Until recently, he consistently polled in second place, far behind Ganjar Pranowo, the former frontrunner and governor of electorally important Central Java. Pranowo was widely considered to be the president's favoured candidate.

Polling third is Anies Baswedan, Widodo's former education minister who was fired under murky circumstances in 2016, before he ran and won the Governorship of Jakarta, the national capital, beating then-incumbent Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama, who was backed by the president.

The election was considered by the Jakarta Post, the leading English-language newspaper in Indonesia as "the dirtiest, most polarising and most divisive the nation had ever seen," as Baswedan's supporters used ethno-religious issues to beat Purnama. This included tactics such as denying religious burials for those who voted for the incumbent.

Baswedan never disavowed those tactics, and thus was seen as at least complicit toward the strategy. This has not surprisingly caused very few people among ethno-religious minorities in Indonesia to support him in this presidential election.

Pranowo began losing his front-runner status in March, as a rift grew between him and Widodo. At that time, Pranowo had not received the blessing of the leader of his party, Megawati Sukarnoputri of the PDI-P, who controlled the party with an iron grip.

She was unwilling to nominate Pranowo as her party's standard bearer as she saw him as too under the control of Widodo. As a result, Pranowo decided to show his loyalty to Sukarnoputri by opposing the president's decision to host the Under 20 FIFA World Cup (U20 Championship) in Indonesia because of Israel's participation, because Indonesia would have to also host Israel.

The straw that broke the camel's back came when Sukarnoputri finally gave Pranowo the coveted nomination. The president was only informed about the decision the morning that it took place, a grave faux pas in a society where maintaining face is highly valued.