WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's 'terrifying' assault on Rafah risks 'extremely high' deaths: UN
Tel Aviv has forced over 1.4M Palestinians to relocate to the small city of Rafah, promising them that the city on Egypt's border would be safe.
Israel's 'terrifying' assault on Rafah risks 'extremely high' deaths: UN
Palestinian children wounded in an Israeli strike rest as they receive treatment at a hospital, in Rafah. / Photo: Reuters
February 12, 2024

The United Nations has said the prospect of a full Israeli incursion into the cramped Gaza town of Rafah was "terrifying" and risked an "extremely high" number of casualties.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Monday urged world powers to "restrain rather than enable" as fears of a looming ground incursion grew among more than one million Palestinians trapped in the territory's far south.

"A potential full-fledged military incursion into Rafah - where some 1.5 million Palestinians are packed against the Egyptian border with nowhere further to flee - is terrifying, given the prospect that an extremely high number of civilians, again mostly children and women, will likely be killed and injured," Turk said in a statement.

"Sadly, given the carnage wrought so far in Gaza it is wholly imaginable what would lie ahead in Rafah."

Beyond the pain and suffering of the bombs and bullets, this incursion into Rafah may also mean the end of the meagre humanitarian aid that has been entering and distributed with huge implications for all of Gaza, he said, including the hundreds of thousands at grave risk of starvation and famine in the north, he added.

"My office has repeatedly warned against actions that violate the laws of war. The prospect of such an operation into Rafah, as circumstances stand, risks further atrocity crimes," said Turk.

RelatedPalestine decries Israel's 'deceptive' talk about Rafah safe corridor

'Those with influence must restrain rather than enable'

Recommended

He said those who defy international law had been put on notice and accountability must follow.

"The world must not allow this to happen," Turk said.

"Those with influence must restrain rather than enable. There must be an immediate ceasefire. All remaining hostages must be released. And there must be renewed collective resolve to reach a political solution."

Bombing after promising to be safe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to send ground troops into the crowded Rafah area as part of his goal of eliminating Hamas.

His declarations have sparked international alarm.

Tel Aviv forced over 1.4M Palestinians to relocate to the small city of Rafah, promising them that the city on Egypt's border would be safe.

Israel's relentless offensive in Gaza has killed at least 28,340 people, mostly women and children since October 7, the health ministry says.

RelatedA messiah in crammed Rafah: Gaza paediatrician offers respite for homeless
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions