Trump attends closed-door hearing for classified docs case in Florida
Judge Aileen Cannon says in a court document calling the hearing that Trump's lawyers should be prepared to "discuss their defence theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defence."
Apart from Trump, two of his employees, property manager Carlos de Oliveira and personal assistant Waltine Nauta are also charged in the classified documents case. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 12, 2024

Former US president Donald Trump has attended a closed-door hearing in Florida over federal charges he mishandled classified documents, as lawyers discuss who will have access to top-secret evidence.

Trump, 77, pleaded not guilty in June to charges of retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

The judge in the case, Aileen Cannon, summoned lawyers from both sides for Monday's proceedings.

The ex-president and his entourage arrived around 9:00 am at the Fort Pierce courthouse, about 200 kilometres north of Miami, where a group of supporters holding posters greeted them.

He left the courthouse about five hours later.

Trump's lawyers want to gain access to the classified evidence, which is currently in prosecutors' hands, but the government's attorneys oppose the move on grounds that the information is too sensitive.

Cannon wrote in a court document calling the hearing that Trump's lawyers should be prepared to "discuss their defence theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defence."

She is scheduled to hear defence arguments first and then from federal prosecutors.

Trump is scheduled to go on trial beginning May 20. Also charged are two employees, property manager Carlos de Oliveira and Trump's personal assistant Waltine Nauta.

Trump's legal woes

In recent weeks, Trump has appeared at hearings in several court cases against him.

The former leader has been leaning into his legal woes, which have not seemed to dent his popularity as the Republican Party's presidential frontrunner for the 2024 election.

In addition to the Florida case, Trump faces charges in Atlanta and Washington related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He's also charged in state court in New York in connection with hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

Last week, a special counsel investigating President Joe Biden's retaining classified documents during his time as vice president concluded he "willfully retained" but no charges were merited, saying he is a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
