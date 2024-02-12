Former US president Donald Trump has attended a closed-door hearing in Florida over federal charges he mishandled classified documents, as lawyers discuss who will have access to top-secret evidence.

Trump, 77, pleaded not guilty in June to charges of retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

The judge in the case, Aileen Cannon, summoned lawyers from both sides for Monday's proceedings.

The ex-president and his entourage arrived around 9:00 am at the Fort Pierce courthouse, about 200 kilometres north of Miami, where a group of supporters holding posters greeted them.

He left the courthouse about five hours later.

Trump's lawyers want to gain access to the classified evidence, which is currently in prosecutors' hands, but the government's attorneys oppose the move on grounds that the information is too sensitive.

Cannon wrote in a court document calling the hearing that Trump's lawyers should be prepared to "discuss their defence theories of the case, in detail, and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defence."

She is scheduled to hear defence arguments first and then from federal prosecutors.