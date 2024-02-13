Steven Spielberg has praised a stellar year for cinema as Oscars rivals gathered in a packed Beverly Hills ballroom for the Academy's annual nominee luncheon.

The event on Monday brought together A-list stars, directors, producers and behind-the-scenes artists, offering them a chance to meet the competition and charm a few voters ahead of next month's awards.

"Oppenheimer" is widely thought to be leading the race for best picture at the Academy Awards on March 10, but Spielberg — a producer on rival movie "Maestro" — said it had also been a banner year beyond Christopher Nolan's atomic age drama.

"This has been a great and eclectic year for films — one of the best years in terms of high quality, in my opinion, of the past decade," he said.

"Maestro," Bradley Cooper's biopic of legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, "is Bradley's triumph," said Spielberg.

The two movies are part of a widely acclaimed and wildly diverse best picture shortlist, spanning from the $1 billion-grossing "Barbie" to festival hits such as "American Fiction," "The Holdovers," "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest."

Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone — the two frontrunners for best actress with "Poor Things" and "Killers of the Flower Moon," respectively, who have both been campaigning hard for months — shared a long private chat and emotional hug before heading off to mingle.

Related Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins big at DGA Awards, boosting Oscar hopes

Robert Downey Jr, the best supporting actor favourite for "Oppenheimer," kept his fellow nominees entertained with a joke while a giant "class photo" of the hundreds of nominees had to be retaken.