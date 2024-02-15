WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two South African soldiers killed, others injured in DRC: military
South Africa said earlier that it would send 2,900 troops as part of its contribution to a force deployed by southern African regional bloc SADC to help DR Congo fight rebel groups in its restive eastern region.
Two South African soldiers killed, others injured in DRC: military
South African troops drive past thousands who are fleeing the ongoing conflict between government forces and M-23 rebels reach the entrance the Democratic Republic of Congo eastern city of Goma Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. / Photo: AP
February 15, 2024

South Africa's military said two of its soldiers were killed and three wounded by a mortar bomb in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as President Cyril Ramaphosa struck back against opposition claims that they were ill-equipped.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Thursday said in a statement posted on X that a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African contingent's military bases on Wednesday.

"As a result of this indirect fire, the SANDF suffered two fatalities and three members sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the nearest hospital in Goma for medical attention," the statement said.

An investigation into the incident will be conducted, the SANDF added.

RelatedOver a dozen killed as militants attack church in eastern DRC

Troops unprepared

Recommended

South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance party accused Ramaphosa of sending troops into a war zone unprepared.

"Two days ago, we warned him against deploying more troops to the Eastern DRC for the simple reason that the SANDF does not have the capacity to effectively pursue an anti-insurgency campaign against the M23 rebels and neither does it have the prime mission equipment to support the ground forces," it said in a statement.

The M23 is a Tutsi-led group that recently stepped up its offensive in eastern DRC.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the deaths and defended South Africa's mission in response to questions from journalists later on Thursday.

"Yes, we do have the military hardware to engage in military operations such as those we are finding in eastern DRC. South Africa has over many years participated in peacekeeping missions in various parts of our continent," he said.

RelatedResidents flee as fighting resumes between DRC military, M23 rebels
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions