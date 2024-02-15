Mohammed Khader goes from one pharmacy to another in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, desperately searching for his relatives' medicines amid a deepening shortage after months of war.

"This is the fifth pharmacy I've looked in," said the young man who was displaced from Jabalia refugee camp to Rafah.

He is just one of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians driven into the territory's southernmost city by Israel's relentless attacks.

"I found only one type out of three types (of medication) prescribed by the doctor. My father has a perforated eardrum from the shelling and is in constant pain," Khader said.

He said his sister has chronic lupus and needs four types of treatment, but only one is available.

"Her health is deteriorating quickly. She's in severe pain and we cannot do anything."

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza warned this week of "a shortage of medications and medical supplies and the inability to supply more than 60 percent of the essential list of basic primary health care medicines".

It said 350,000 people in Gaza who have chronic diseases do not have medication, warning of "serious health complications for patients".

Catastrophic period

Pharmacist Mohammed Sahwil said from his pharmacy in Rafah that health care in the territory is going through "a catastrophic period".