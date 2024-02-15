Laugh or cry. That's the choice Bassem Youssef makes every day.

The sharp-witted cardiac surgeon-turned-comedian spends most of his time on the road these days, performing in sold-out shows across the world on his Middle Beast comedy tour.

Now an American citizen, Youssef was one of Egypt's most popular TV personalities. His show Al Bernameg (The Show) regularly racked up 30 million viewers.

But his political jokes eventually landed badly with the government, and under pressure, Youssef left Egypt and moved to the United States in 2016.

"We had that much following, that much fame, exposure and suddenly everything is taken away from you and you have to start from scratch. It's very humbling," he previously said.

Over the next several years, Youssef rebuilt his act, switching to English-language comedy and gaining whole new audiences in the US and around the world.

In October, his notoriety skyrocketed again after an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During the interview, which has so far garnered 22 million views on YouTube, the comedian used what Morgan called "dark humour" to point out the absurdity of Western media narratives about Arabs.

He joked about killing his Palestinian wife – "they’re very difficult people to kill," he said." I try to get to her every time, but she uses our kids as human shields."

Youssef also highlighted the disproportionate number of Palestinian deaths to Israeli deaths, calling it "a very good exchange rate."

Speaking to TRT World in a recent interview in Washington, DC, Youssef discussed the purpose of his comedy, what speaking out about Gaza has cost him and who he's (not) voting for in November.

TRT World: So you have been very busy lately. How are you feeling about the renewed attention and popularity?

Bassem Youssef: I don't feel particularly too popular. The thing is with being exposed, it's ups and downs. I had times in my life when I enjoyed a certain level of exposure and fame, and other times where I didn't.

This is the thing with working with media or entertainment or comedy. It's ups and downs and you shouldn't get hooked on a certain state. Because everything in this world is temporary. So you learn to get grounded.

TRT World: I'm sure the past few weeks and months have been very challenging for you on a personal level. How is your wife, family and relatives?

Bassem Youssef: My family is doing well. My wife and kids are in Los Angeles. Of course, we worried about my wife's family in Rafah. They lost all of their homes, and they're basically cramped now in one apartment, in one building. And it's the last stand and I don't know what will happen to them. And it's been very tough for them - extremely tough. And all we can do is just sit and watch, which is very sad.

TRT World: How do you feel the world is responding to what's happening in Palestine, particularly when it comes to media coverage?

Bassem Youssef: Media coverage will always be biased, whether in the east or the west, in the Middle Eastern or the United States. People have their own biases.

And the thing is, with the coverage of Palestine, it was very obvious that the Western media have a double standard. I think they don't feel the emotional connection to the Palestinians. It's very interesting to see that the only conversation they have is, like how proportionate the response should be, as if it's about how many people we should kill, not if we should stop the killing in the first place.

Unfortunately, the Western media has adopted the Israeli point of view without questioning. Even when the Israeli media has now been refuting some of the lies that the Israeli government has propagated, like decapitated babies or mass rape. Western media is not reporting on that at all, which is very sad.

TRT World: Is it hard to be a comedian at such a sombre time? Is it kind of like a choice between laughing or crying?

Bassem Youssef: Comedy is my work. Comedy is my job. Nobody stopped going to work (after Oct. 7). So a lot of people say it's hard to be a comedian. I mean, it is my job, it's what I do. I have my performances. This is how I make my living. And this is the reason actually why I was invited to many of the interviews.

So I have my show, which has been going on for a while. I don't get too much into the current events because I don't want it to be part of my show. So I've been just doing my job like everybody's doing their job. And that's why I don't like when people shame artists or athletes or people who work in entertainment for doing their job.