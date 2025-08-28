Hungarian-Canadian physician and Holocaust survivor Gabor Mate has voiced his support for the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, which is scheduled to set sail from Barcelona this Sunday in a renewed attempt to deliver aid.

“I’m here to give whatever support I can to that flotilla,” Mate said in a social media video on Thursday. “I wish I could be there with you.”

Mate recalled Israel’s record of intercepting previous aid convoys at sea.

“Israel has committed piracy in the open seas, seizing these boats of aid and support to the most needy people on Earth, arresting the participants. This time, more boats will leave from many different countries,” he said.

The upcoming flotilla brings together four initiatives: the Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, the Global Movement to Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Sumud Nusantara.

'My heart is certainly with you'