UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
The peacekeeping force says Israeli attacks show "disregard for the safety and security" of UN personnel.
(FILE) UNIFIL vehicles ride along a street in Marjaayoun, southern Lebanon, January 20, 2025. / Reuters
October 3, 2025

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has accused the Israeli forces of endangering its personnel and Lebanese soldiers by dropping grenades near peacekeepers in Maroun ar-Ras.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, UNIFIL said the incident occurred on October 2 while peacekeepers and Lebanese troops were providing security for workers clearing the ruins of homes destroyed in the ongoing conflict.

According to UNIFIL, the first explosion took place around 11:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT) near an excavator about 500 metres from peacekeepers.

Shortly afterward, a drone dropped a grenade that exploded just 30-40 metres from a group of UN personnel, while another detonation occurred 20 minutes later only 20 metres above a second team.

UNIFIL said it had informed the Israeli forces in advance of the clearance operation and "immediately demanded that the firing stop".

No casualties were reported, and work eventually resumed, it added.

The peacekeeping force condemned the attacks, saying they showed "disregard for the safety and security" of UN personnel, Lebanese soldiers, and civilians, while constituting a "serious violation" of UN Security Council resolution 1701.

UNIFIL urged the Israeli forces to cease such actions and allow it to carry out its mandate "without obstruction".

