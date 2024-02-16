Türkiye aims to increase its trade volume with Saudi Arabia to $30 billion in the medium term, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has said at the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Investment and Business Forum's gala dinner in Istanbul.

Yilmaz said on Thursday the trade volume between the countries reached $6.8 billion in 2023, while Saudi firms have made an investment of $2 billion in Türkiye so far.

"We consider that it is a realistic goal to increase our trade volume in a balanced and rapid way to more than $10 billion in the short term," he said.

Yilmaz said Türkiye is at the forefront as a region for supply and investment in the post-pandemic period.

"Türkiye provides opportunities for investors in technology, defence, renewable energy, petrochemicals, finance, tourism and housing as part of international investments," he said.