WORLD
3 MIN READ
Aggression on Gaza may cost Israel billions of dollars
The attacks have caused the complete halt of tourism in Israel, issues in global maritime, a decline in agricultural production and a sharp decline in high-tech investments.
Aggression on Gaza may cost Israel billions of dollars
People attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government amid the ongoing war on Gaza, Israel, February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo / Photo: Reuters
February 18, 2024

Israel’s brutal attacks on Gaza are expected to cost billions of dollars to the Israeli economy, according to studies on the financial aspect of the conflict.

Persistent attacks and the bombardment of Palestinians have become increasingly costly day by day, therefore, the rise of the conflict’s negative effect on the Israeli economy escalates, causing heightened uncertainties and weakening the country’s finances.

Israel spends close to $300 million in direct expenditures per day due to the attacks since October 7, according to the studies.

The attacks have been estimated to have cost $60 billion to the defence budget in the past four months, considering the various economic effects and loss of revenue.

RelatedIsrael's war on Gaza hits economies of Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan

War's impact on financial aspect

Israel’s attacks have already resulted in a decline in tax revenues, increased debt, economic recession and a sharp drop in the gross domestic product.

Recommended

The losses caused by the attacks will have direct effects, such as massive disinvestment, disruption of the labour market and slowing productivity growth.

The attacks have caused the complete halt of tourism in Israel, issues in global maritime, a decline in agricultural production and a sharp decline in high-tech investments.

The tourism sector is expected to suffer long-term, as the country will not be able to maintain a favourable environment for visits, resulting in high revenue losses, unemployment and a tainted image of Israel as a tourist destination, which in turn would weaken the chance of an economic recovery.

The war on Gaza also caused Israel its investor interest, as difficulties in attracting investment are certain to make it harder for businesses to grow and create new jobs.

Israel may lose approximately $400 billion in economic activity in the next 10 years due to the conflict, in addition, 90 percent of the damage to Israel will come from indirect effects, such as reduced investment, deteriorating labour market, loss of productivity and economic decline, according to the “Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” study previously prepared by the US-based think-tank RAND Corporation.

RelatedIMF, World Bank reiterate Israeli war on Gaza to imperil global economy
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions