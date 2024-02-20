The first ever Laila Majnu was produced in 1922 by J.J. Madan, a top-notch producer. Madan however could not know how his production, about the tragic romantic story of the seventh-century poet Qays ibn al Mulawwah, later known as Majnun, and his lover Layla, would affect the portrayal of Muslim women onscreen for decades to come.

In film, Muslim women take many shapes – as fairytale character; the one who's larger-than-life and unattainable; someone who is weak, dependent and without agency; a lovelorn heroine; a princess; a "tawaif" (an entertainer highly skilled in music, dance and poetry who catered to nobility during the Mughal era), and nowadays, an untrustworthy spy.

In reality, Muslim women are much more complicated.

They were also much better represented in the early years of the film industry. India’s first female filmmaker was a mover and shaker named Fatma Begum. She founded the first woman-owned film business established in 1926, Fatma Films.

How did a problematic narrative of Muslim women emerge? In short: colonialism.

From the 1920s to the 1940s, Muslim actresses included Zubeida, Sultana, Shahzadi, Noor Jehan, Jehanara Kaijan and Jiloobai. And through the 1960s there were Suraiya, Shakila, Madhubala, Meena Kumari and Nimmi. The industry also included early music composers Bilboo and Jaddan Bai, and singers Gauhar Jan and Malka Jan.

The list is long, yet Bollywood’s depiction of onscreen Muslim women today remains peppered with stereotypes.

How did a problematic narrative of Muslim women emerge? In short: colonialism. In "Gender, Islam, and 19th-Century Brava: A Brief Note," scholar Deeqa Mohamed blamed "European chauvinism and orientalist literature" for the stereotypes.

"The presumption was that Islam fundamentally constricted women’s status and identity in a way that Western women did not experience. While in the West, women could criticise, challenge, and redefine their culture, (but) women in the 'Islamic world' had to part with their culture and beliefs when pursuing self-determination," Mohamed said.

This colonisers’ mindset was central to the development of the onscreen narrative of Muslim women. But it was the result of "many profound cultural misunderstandings," wrote Veena Oldenburg, a seminal scholar on courtesans in her "Lifestyle as Resistance: The Case of the Courtesans of Lucknow (1990)."

Oldenburg further mentioned how the courtesans were put "in an extremely dubious and vulnerable position under the British, being addressed as 'singing and dancing girls.'"

When the very same "singing and dancing girls" (pejorative naming in local language nachneganewali) turned up in scripts, they became "the dominant image of the Muslim woman in Hindi cinema," said Rachel Dwyer, an Indian culture and cinema professor at the University of London.

She came up with a list of 10 commonly seen Muslim characters in Bollywood, including gangsters, sidekicks and terrorists.

From the 1920s to the 1960s, more historical films such as "Taj Mahal," "Anarkali" and "Mirza Ghalib" were produced. Notably, none were directed or written by a woman.

However, their leads were often Muslim actresses, like legendary Suraiya Jamal Sheikh, who played Chaudavin in one of her career bests "Mirza Ghalib" (a 1954 biographical film on the famous 19th-century Indian poet).

The role would earn Suraiya a National Film Award for her performance as Ghalib’s lover. After watching the film, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru lauded Suraiya, saying "Tumne Mirza Ghalib kii ruuh ko zindaa kar diyaa" (You have brought the soul of Mirza Ghalib back to life).

Deconstructing Nehru’s compliment to the actress, one would notice the premier's informed understanding of history. By acknowledging Chaudavin as a real-life character of the 19th century and Suraiya’s acting skills, Nehru as the political head of the country recognised an era when tawaifs were powerful.

Nehru was also supportive of the growing film industry and had called on younger people to join it.

In real life, Suraiya stood in huge contrast to her onscreen personality of tawaif, a role she played more than once. She was India’s first female superstar, a mega- celebrity, and an all-time highest paid South Asian actress who had debuted as a nine-year-old child artist in Jaddan Bai’s "Madame Fashion" (1936).

But the average film-going Indian male was disinterested in any historical reality (unlike the country’s leader Nehru or the learned strata).

These fans were more inclined to watch historical dramas to tickle their subconscious chauvinism and their masculine desire to be entertained by a woman, more so when it came to a courtesan, but all in the garb of watching historical romance.

Thus there was a market demand for historical romance resulting in repeated productions of "Taj Mahal" and the doomed love story of Prince Salim (later Emperor Jahangir) and courtesan Anarkali.

Although Anarkali’s existence in history is hotly contested, she emerged central to a performative narrative, symbolic to Muslim women’s story in multi-format storytelling.

Between 1931 and 1960, three productions were launched with Anarkali at its heart. They include a play titled "Taj"(1922), by Pakistani playwright Imtiaz Ali Taj and Indian films "Anarkali"(1953) directed by Nandlal Jaswant Lal (based on the play) and the brilliant "Mughal-e-Azam" (1960) by K. Asif.

No film centring a courtesan has been so popular and loved in Bollywood than "Mughal-e-Azam," which enjoys this status even today, even though "Umrao Jaan" (1981) may arguably come second.

In retrospect, its popularity owed much to the onscreen chemistry of the leading superstars Dilip Kumar (born Yusuf Khan) as Prince Salim; and Madhubala (born Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi) as Anarkali, as well as their offscreen personas and huge fan followings.