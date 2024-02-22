February 25 marks the 30th anniversary of the Al Halil massacre, also known as the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, perpetrated by extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The mosque is located in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

For Muslims, the significance of the mosque is profound, as they hold it sacred, believing it was constructed above the tomb of Prophet Ibrahim.

Palestinians residing nearby would gather inside the mosque and offer prayers five times a day along with their families, friends and loved ones.

How the massacre unfolded

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinians gathered for dawn prayers inside the mosque complex in the early morning of February 25 1994.

As the devotees prostrated in prayers, a Zionist terrorist named Benjamin Goldstein broke into the mosque and opened fire on them.

Goldstein, a 42-year-old settler, killed 29 Palestinians in cold blood and injured an estimated 150.

Goldstein was an American citizen, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He emigrated to the Middle East in 1983 and lived in the Kiryat Arba illegal settlement, a place that originally belonged to Palestinians who were forcibly displaced by Israeli forces.

As a Jewish settler, occupying Palestinian land and property, Goldstein embraced a new name, Baruch Goldstein.

Goldstein was a blind follower of an American orthodox rabbi Meir Kahane, who is known for his rabid, ultra-nationalist ideology and for founding the racist Kach party in 1971.

Kahane advocated the forcible expulsion of Palestinians from Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

After Goldstein’s brutal attack on the mosque, more than 60 percent of the total area of the mosque was converted into a Jewish synagogue surrounded by metal barriers and military barracks. That occupation still affects the daily movement of Palestinians.

Extending occupation post-Al Halil massacre

According to the WAFA news agency, the Israeli soldiers enabled the massacre by closing the mosque gates to hinder distressed worshippers from running for safety. The occupying forces also barred people from outside so that no help could arrive.