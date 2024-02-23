WORLD
3 MIN READ
US warns of 'swift and severe' response if Iran supplies missiles to Russia
Washington's warning comes a day after Reuters news agency reported that Tehran had already supplied Moscow with 400 Fateh-110 missiles.
US warns of 'swift and severe' response if Iran supplies missiles to Russia
Washington has yet to see confirmation that missiles have moved from Iran to Russia, says White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby. / Photo: AFP
February 23, 2024

The Biden administration has warned Iran of a "swift and severe" response from the international community if Tehran provided ballistic missiles to Russia.

Speaking at a briefing with reporters on Thursday, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Washington has yet to see confirmation that missiles have moved from Iran to Russia.

Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, citing six sources.

"In this press reporting, the Iranians are clearly indicating that they will ship ballistic missiles to Russia, and we have no reason to believe they will not follow through," Kirby said.

"For our part, we will take this matter to the UN Security Council," he added. "We will implement additional sanctions against Iran. And we will coordinate further response options with our allies and partners in Europe and elsewhere."

Short-range ballistic weapons

Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources told Reuters.

This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 km and 700 km, experts say.

Recommended

The shipments reportedly began in early January after a deal was finalised in meetings in Tehran and Moscow late last year between Iranian and Russian military and security officials.

Iranian-made Shahed drones supplied to Moscow have played a major role in Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure but supply of ballistic missiles if confirmed would be a sign of even deeper cooperation.

Iran has been supplying Russia with a significant number of drones, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition, which Russia has been using, to some effect, to attack Ukraine, Kirby alleged.

"In response to Iran’s ongoing support for Russia.....we will be imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days, and we are prepared to go further if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia," Kirby said.

UN Security Council restrictions on Iran's export of some missiles, drones, and other technologies expired in October.

However, the United States and European Union retained sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program amid concerns over exports of weapons to its proxies in the Middle East and to Russia.

The U.S. is set to announce a new set of sanctions Friday against Russia that is timed for Saturday's second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion and the death last week of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Russian penal colony.

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington