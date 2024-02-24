Türkiye will continue its efforts for a “just and lasting solution” based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“Türkiye’s efforts for a just and lasting solution based on Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue,” said the ministry in a statement on Saturday on the second anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war.

“As the war in Ukraine leaves its second year behind, the devastating impact of the conflict on Ukraine is growing, and its negative regional and global consequences are deepening,” the statement added.

“The conditions conducive to revitalization of the diplomatic process will eventually emerge. With this understanding, we offer constructive input to both sides,” the statement added.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations.

Two years of war