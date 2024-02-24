TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to continue efforts for ‘just, lasting solution’ to Ukraine war
‘Devastating impact of conflict on Ukraine is growing, and its negative regional and global consequences are deepening,” Foreign Ministry says on 2nd anniversary of Ukraine-Russia war.
Türkiye to continue efforts for ‘just, lasting solution’ to Ukraine war
Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations. / Photo: AA / Photo: AA Archive
February 24, 2024

Türkiye will continue its efforts for a “just and lasting solution” based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“Türkiye’s efforts for a just and lasting solution based on Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue,” said the ministry in a statement on Saturday on the second anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war.

“As the war in Ukraine leaves its second year behind, the devastating impact of the conflict on Ukraine is growing, and its negative regional and global consequences are deepening,” the statement added.

“The conditions conducive to revitalization of the diplomatic process will eventually emerge. With this understanding, we offer constructive input to both sides,” the statement added.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has time and again called on Kiev and Moscow to end the fighting through negotiations.

Two years of war

Recommended

Two years on, the casualty count from Russia's war on Ukraine numbers in the tens of thousands, while many more lives have been uprooted and entire cities left in shambles.

The material damage caused by the war, which Moscow launched on February 24, 2022 as a "special military operation," is estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

According to a recent report from the International Rescue Committee (IRC), some 14.6 million Ukrainians are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance as of this year, including the 3.7 million internally displaced.

The report showed that over 4,000 attacks on education facilities and over 1,300 attacks on healthcare have been recorded since February 2022, while over 1.5 million homes have been destroyed.

The UN also forecasted in December that the total cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine is now at around $486 billion, up from the previous estimation in 2022 at $411 billion.

RelatedUkraine's defences buckling as war with Russia hits third year
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan