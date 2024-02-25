A road crash in northern Tanzania has killed at least 25 people including foreigners, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on the road linking Arusha and Namanga and collided with three other vehicles, she said in a statement on Sunday.

The victims included one girl, 10 women and 14 men. Among them were an American, a Kenyan, and a South African national.