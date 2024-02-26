Russia's finance ministry has been discussing with its Chinese counterparts the possibility of taking out loans in yuan, but there has been no decision yet, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told state media in remarks published on Monday.

"Negotiations with Chinese partners have been going on for a long time. So far there is no decision," Siluanov told the RIA news agency.

"We discussed this topic at the end of last year at the inter-ministerial dialogue."

Siluanov added Moscow is ready to start testing payments in digital currencies with China or countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and will promote the idea with its partners.

He reiterated Russia's position that any actions with Russian assets abroad will receive a symmetrical response in Moscow.