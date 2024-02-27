All of Gaza's 2.3 million people are facing crisis levels of hunger, with UN saying the risk of famine increasing every day and the proportion of the population facing acute food insecurity rising to the highest ever recorded globally.

The global body has warned of looming famine threatening virtually everyone in Gaza, while the World Food Programme this week described "unprecedented levels of desperation".

Some Palestinians have had to resort to eating rotten corn and animal feed unfit for human consumption but even that is now running out.

The below images reveal the urgency of food aid in Gaza👇