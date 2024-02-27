TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises YPG-YPJ terror group's ringleader in northern Syria
Turkish security forces neutralise terrorist Emine Seyid Ahmed in a pinpoint operation carried out in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria.
Türkiye neutralises YPG-YPJ terror group's ringleader in northern Syria
Ahmed, said to be responsible for procurement and use of missiles for the terror group, gave orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat. / Photo: AA
February 27, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralised" the YPG-YPJ terror group's so-called ringleader in northern Syria, security sources have said.

Emine Seyid Ahmed was apprehended in a precisely executed operation conducted in the city of Qamishli on Tuesday. Having affiliations with a terrorist organisation since 2011, she was identified as the mastermind behind activities directed against Turkish security forces.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ahmed, alleged to be responsible for procuring and using missiles for the terror group, issued orders for missile attacks on Turkish security forces in the Operation Olive Branch zone from Tel Rifaat.

Recommended

It was determined that the terrorist also gave orders for missile attacks targeting civilians in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG-YPJ is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedTürkiye hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, 'neutralises' four terrorists
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan