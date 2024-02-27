To stop further atrocities and enable unhindered access to humanitarian aid, the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "must be implemented" by Israel, Türkiye's deputy foreign minister has said.

"Ongoing indiscriminate and barbaric Israeli attacks in Gaza have eroded international community's faith in rules based international system," Ahmet Yildiz said during his speech at the 55th Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

Stressing that Israel's actions have turned into a "collective punishment" of Palestinian civilians, Yildiz said: "UN Security Council has failed to end the Israeli atrocities, illegal occupation of the Palestinian territory, and ongoing grave breaches of international law."

"Israel must implement provisional measures ordered by ICJ to stop further atrocities and enable unhindered access to humanitarian aid," he said, and added: "Moral bankruptcy of some countries over Palestinian lives will have ramifications for years to come."