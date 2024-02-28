WORLD
3 MIN READ
San Francisco apologises to Black residents for decades of racist policies
Golden Gate City, following example set by Boston, joins ranks of nine US states in issuing formal apology to African Americans for slavery, but there has been no action on reparation proposals.
San Francisco apologises to Black residents for decades of racist policies
The African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed that every eligible Black adult receive a $5 million lump-sum cash payment and a guaranteed income of nearly $100,000 a year to remedy San Francisco’s deep racial wealth gap. / Photo: AP
February 28, 2024

Authorities in San Francisco have formally apologised to African Americans and their descendants for the city’s role in perpetuating racism and discrimination.

"This historic resolution apologises on behalf of San Francisco to the African American community and their descendants for decades of systemic and structural discrimination, targeted acts of violence, atrocities," said City Supervisor Shamann Walton, "as well as committing to the rectification and redress of past policies and misdeeds."

San Francisco joins another major US city, Boston, in issuing an apology. Nine states have formally apologised for slavery, according to the resolution.

"We have much more work to do but this apology most certainly is an important step," said Walton, the only Black member of the board and chief proponent of the resolution.

Deep racial wealth gap

The African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed that every eligible Black adult receive a $5 million lump-sum cash payment and a guaranteed income of nearly $100,000 a year to remedy San Francisco’s deep racial wealth gap.

There has, however, been no action on those proposals.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the historically Black Fillmore neighbourhood, which was razed in the last century and resulted in the displacement of residents, said that some leaders who back the apology still want to build "unaffordable housing for mostly wealthy, white people" on public land.

Recommended
RelatedHow structural racism shaped Black movements in the US

Disproportionate homelessness

Black people make up 38 percent of San Francisco's homeless population despite being less than 6 percent of the general population, according to a 2022 federal count.

There are about 46,000 Black residents in San Francisco.

In 2020, California became the first state in the nation to create a task force on reparations. The state committee, which dissolved in 2023, also offered numerous policy recommendations, including methodologies to calculate cash payments to descendants of enslaved people.

Cheryl Thornton, a city employee who is Black, said that an apology alone does little to address current problems, such as shorter lifespans for Black people.

"That's why reparations is important in health care," she said. "And it's just because of the lack of healthy food, the lack of access to medical care and the lack of access to quality education."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington