WORLD
2 MIN READ
Relatives of Malaysia plane crash victims mark 10 years since disappearance
Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 aircraft carrying 239 people, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Relatives of Malaysia plane crash victims mark 10 years since disappearance
Flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 / Photo: Reuters
March 3, 2024

Relatives of passengers on a Malaysia Airlines plane that mysteriously vanished 10 years ago pushed for a new search Sunday as they spoke of enduring grief and the struggle to find closure.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has never been found.

About 500 relatives and their supporters gathered Sunday at a shopping centre near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for a "remembrance day", with many v isibly overcome with grief.

Some came from China, where almost two-thirds of the passengers of the doomed plane were from.

"The last 10 years have been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster for me," Grace Nathan, a 36-year-old Malaysian lawyer whose mother, Anne Daisy, 56, was on the flight, told AFP.

Speaking to the crowd, she called on the Malaysian government to conduct a new search.

"MH370 is not history," she said.

Recommended

Liu Shuang Fong, 67, from China's Hebei province lost her 28-year-old son Li Yan Lin, who was also a passenger on the plane.

"I demand justice for my son. Where is the plane?" said Liu, who flew to Malaysia for the event.

"The search must go on," she added.

A near three-year search covering 120,000-square kilometres (46,000-square miles) in the Indian Ocean found hardly any trace of the plane, with only some pieces of debris picked up.

The Australian-led operation was suspended in January 2017.

A US exploration firm launched a private hunt for MH370 in 2018, but it ended after several months of scouring the seabed without success.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington