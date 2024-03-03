Serbia has highlighted the importance of EU membership process for Western Balkan countries.

"The EU idea is a supportive factor for Western Balkan countries to walk a certain path and act in unity and solidarity," the Serbian foreign minister Ivica Dacic said on Saturday at a panel titled "Challenges and Opportunities in the Balkans," at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in southern Türkiye.

Underlining the historical and geopolitical significance of the Western Balkans, Dacic said that various steps would be taken on common issues among Balkan countries to further improve the peace and stability in the region.

Speaking at the panel, Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic said that his country has a “painful past.”

"We struggle with living together with people who deny genocide and support war crimes; we turned our wounds into wisdom. This is what we need to do now for the future of all the Western Balkans," Konakovic added.

"The solution is to increase resilience in the region"