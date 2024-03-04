Israeli forces swept into the Palestinians' administrative capital of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank overnight, killing a 16-year-old in a refugee camp during their biggest raid into the city in years, Palestinian sources have said.

Witnesses in Ramallah said on Monday Israeli forces had driven dozens of military vehicles into the city, the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority (PA) led by President Mahmoud Abbas which exercises limited self-rule over parts of the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Mustafa Abu Shalbak while raiding Am'ari refugee camp. Reuters television footage showed military vehicles leaving the camp as troops with rifles stood nearby.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said confrontations broke out as Israeli forces stormed the camp, "during which live bullets were fired at Palestinian youths", wounding Abu Shalbak in the neck and chest.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli occupation authorities were making the lives of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank "an unbearable hell" with actions including raids, detentions, and movement restrictions, warning of "serious risks" of plunging the West Bank into "violence and anarchy".

Related Live blog: Dozens arrested in fresh Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

Surging violence