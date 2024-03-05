TÜRKİYE
Turkish security forces nab suspects for selling intel to Israel's Mossad
A private detective is among seven suspects captured in the joint operation by Turkish intelligence and Istanbul police, security sources say.
Separately, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday that police forces detained 51 people suspected of having links to the Daesh terror group. / Photo: AA Archive
March 5, 2024

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police in the metropolitan Istanbul have detained seven suspects for allegedly selling information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.

On Tuesday, security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, said that one of the suspects was a former civil servant and a private detective.

MIT revealed that Hamza Turhan Ayberk was leaking information to the Israeli intelligence service in exchange for money.

According to the sources, Mossad contacted Ayberk through an operative codenamed "Victoria".

Ayberk reportedly formed a team of people, including public officers, to provide information to Mossad. He compiled information on Middle Eastern individuals and companies in Türkiye based on the instructions he received.

Secret communication applications

Mossad trained Ayberk in Belgrade in 2019. Sources say the Israeli secret service initially used him for simple jobs.

He used secret communication applications under the direction of Mossad and received payments in cryptocurrencies so they would not be included in official records.

In addition to leaking information, Ayberk engaged in threats and surveillance activities.

He transmitted the locations of his targets to the Mossad with a tracking device that he placed on their vehicles, harassed them and occasionally made threats, the sources said.

Turkish court sentences several people for spying to Israel's Mossad

Daesh suspects detained in separate operation

Separately, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday that police forces detained 51 people suspected of having links to the Daesh terror group.

Yerlikaya said in a statement posted on X that police conducted Operation Bozdogan-7 across Türkiye with the coordination of the Security Intelligence Directorate and the Anti-Terrorism Department.

During the operation, which took place simultaneously in multiple cities, police apprehended 12 people suspected of working for Daesh in Istanbul. Others were detained in 17 other Turkish cities, including Adana, Balikesir, and Antalya.

"Our struggle will continue with determination, supported by your prayers and assistance until the last terrorist is neutralised for the peace, unity, and solidarity of our nation," Yerlikaya said.

Türkiye is one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror organisation. It has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with more than 300 victims killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

