Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police in the metropolitan Istanbul have detained seven suspects for allegedly selling information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.

On Tuesday, security sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, said that one of the suspects was a former civil servant and a private detective.

MIT revealed that Hamza Turhan Ayberk was leaking information to the Israeli intelligence service in exchange for money.

According to the sources, Mossad contacted Ayberk through an operative codenamed "Victoria".

Ayberk reportedly formed a team of people, including public officers, to provide information to Mossad. He compiled information on Middle Eastern individuals and companies in Türkiye based on the instructions he received.

Secret communication applications

Mossad trained Ayberk in Belgrade in 2019. Sources say the Israeli secret service initially used him for simple jobs.

He used secret communication applications under the direction of Mossad and received payments in cryptocurrencies so they would not be included in official records.